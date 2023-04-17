Watch CBS News
Paterson to honor community members who stopped suspect in imam stabbing

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson officials plan to honor the community members who captured the man accused of stabbing an imam during morning prayers

Mayor Andre Sayeh will lead the ceremony Monday at Omar Mosque. 

That's where 65-year-old Imam Sayed Elnakib was stabbed on April 9, leaving him hospitalized with a partially collapsed lung. 

The suspect, 32-year-old Serif Zorba, then tried to run off, but was chased down by congregants from the mosque, who held him until police arrived. 

