Serif Zorba, accused of stabbing imam during prayer at Paterson mosque, pleads not guilty

PATERSON, N.J. -- Serif Zorba, the man accused of stabbing an imam inside a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey, faced a judge Monday.

Zorba, 32, appeared virtually one day after shocking surveillance video allegedly caught him walking forward to stab Imam Sayed Elnakib, 65, during prayer at Omar Mosque.

Zorba, through a Turkish language interpreter, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon charges.

Elnakib remains hospitalized after suffering at least two stab wounds to his lungs.

"He was surrounded by his wife and three boys and his condition is improving," said Abdul Haman, a spokesperson for the mosque.

CBS2 learned Zorba had been going to another mosque during Ramadan. Hasan Oren, president of Mevlana Mosque, told us Zorba prayed there the night before the stabbing.

"He was coming to our mosque since Ramadan started, like this past 15 days," said Oren. "He was normal, like, he come and pray and go."

Omar Mosque leadership said they believe the attack was an isolated incident, but it is being investigated by the FBI.

Security is stepped up at the mosque and roughly a dozen other mosques in Paterson, which the mayor said has the largest Muslim population in New Jersey.

"We have a comprehensive plan that has been put in place," said Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale. "If you see something, please say something. Don't wait. Please dial 911."

Zorba is being held in jail. His next court date is April 13.