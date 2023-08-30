Paterson school officials say busing has been secured for relocated Public School No. 3 students

Paterson parents concerned about status of Public School No. 3

Paterson parents concerned about status of Public School No. 3

Paterson parents concerned about status of Public School No. 3

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson school officials had an update on school buses for relocated students Tuesday night.

The city's Public School No. 3 will not reopen this fall because of ceiling damage that was discovered in July.

Parents had voiced concerns about where their students will attend classes and how they would get there.

The school district held its third community forum Tuesday and offered an update.

"We have secured busing for the students in grades 3-8 to be transported from School 3 to MLK. There are four buses. They're 54 passengers. Each bus has an aide," Director of Transportation Lisa Vainieri-Marshall said.

It could take up to five months to make repairs to the 124-year-old school building.