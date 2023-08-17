Paterson Public School No. 3 abruptly closed after 124-year-old building deemed unsafe

PATERSON, N.J. -- A school in Paterson, New Jersey was abruptly closed until further notice because the building, which is more than 100 years old, was deemed unsafe.

At a school board meeting Wednesday night, it was announced that students and staff at Public School No. 3 would be relocated just weeks before classes start.

Part of the first-floor ceiling collapsed on July 28, according to school officials. No one was hurt, but repairs are needed before anyone can reenter.

The school on Main Street was built in 1899.

Parents are supposed to receive letters letting them know what school their children will go to now, but some are worried it will complicate their back-to-school plans.

"They can't go walking because I don't know what school they're going to yet. Over here they can walk," said Solange Miya.

"It absolutely will impact my niece because she goes to that school," said Eddy Galva. "I wandered through the building. The school is not conditions for kids to be there."

According to officials, there are 302 students enrolled in kindergarten through 8th grade at Public School No. 3. They will be broken into groups and sent to other schools, including Dale School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School and School 28.

Fifty-five students were mistakenly enrolled at Public School No. 3 and will be reassigned to their correct neighborhood schools.

The superintendent told CBS New York that students who cannot walk to their new school will be able to take the bus.