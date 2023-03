Sources: Police-involved shooting in Paterson, New Jersey

Sources: Police-involved shooting in Paterson, New Jersey

Sources: Police-involved shooting in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. -- Sources tell CBS2 there was a police-involved shooting in Paterson on Friday.

Police officers and specialized units could be seen near a building on Mill Street.

Investigators have not yet released details on the incident.

There's no word on the condition of the person who was shot.