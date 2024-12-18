Paterson Police Department back under local control after ruling by New Jersey court

PATERSON, N.J. — The Paterson Police Department is once again under local control.

A New Jersey appeals court ruled Wednesday that Attorney General Matt Platkin overstepped his authority when he took over Paterson's police force in March 2023.

The court also says ousted chief Bert Ribeiro should be reinstated.

Platkin, who says he will appeal the decision, took over Paterson's police department after officers fatally shot Najee Seabrooks, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, after an hours-long standoff.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh praised the ruling. In a statement, he said:

"This decision is a victory for local governance and the city of Paterson. As a twice duly elected Mayor of Paterson, I have always maintained that the Attorney General's takeover was both illegal and unconstitutional. This ruling reaffirms our city's authority to manage its own police department and sets up a precedent for all municipalities across NJ that the responsibility of the police department rests on the local officials elected by the people."

New Jersey attorney general's takeover of Paterson Police

At the time, the takeover was praised by some Paterson residents who accused the department of violent policing.

Under the takeover, the attorney general said his office conducted a "full diagnosis of the department" and implemented new trainings focusing on constitutional policing with compassion.

"I think it's a wholesale re-imagination of how we can perform public safety in Paterson, and ultimately rebuild trust in the community," Platkin said in April 2023.