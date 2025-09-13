Hazmat fire in Paterson, N.J. prompts officials to ask nearby residents to stay indoors, shut windows

A fire in Paterson is raising hazardous materials concerns.

The fire broke out at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 198 Putnam St. So far there have been no reports of injuries. People within a mile of the fire are being asked to keep their windows and doors shut and remain indoors, if possible. Anyone experiencing respiratory distress should call 911.

"We were dispatched here at 11:33 this morning for a possible trailer fire. Once we came on location, it seems to be a silo. At this time, we're not exactly 100% sure exactly what it is, but there's something burning inside. A silo of some sort with some chemicals inside that's burning," Paterson Fire Department Deputy Chief Jose David Molina said.

Firefighters battle a potentially hazardous materials fire in Paterson, N.J. on Sept. 13, 2025. CBS News New York

Molina said firefighters are attempting to tackle the fire from a "defensive position."

"We also have active county hazmat and Paterson hazmat on scene, doing air monitoring and air samples. We do have levels of BOC, so we're taking precautions. All the members that are here are being deconned before they come out of the hot zone into the cold zone," Molina said.

Molina said it could be an "extensive situation that we're in."

Check back soon for more on this developing story.