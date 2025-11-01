3 children dead in Paterson house fire, New Jersey officials say

Five people, including three children and two adults, are dead after a fire tore through a home in Paterson, New Jersey, overnight.

Strong winds fueled the flames on Emerson Avenue as firefighters also battled frigid temperatures to get the blaze under control, officials said Saturday.

Paterson's fire chief said crews were on the scene for hours after the house fire started just before 10 p.m. Friday.

"It was a fast-moving fire due to the wind conditions, which contributed to the rapid spread to the upper floors where the victims were found," Chief Alex Alicea said.

By the morning, the rear of the home was completely charred.

At least five people, including three children and two adults, died in a fire that tore through a home on Emerson Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey, late on Oct. 31, 2025. CBS News New York

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said the children who were killed were 14, 12 and 7 years old. Two adults, a 39-year-old male and 38-year-old female, were also pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

Officials did not say how the victims were related. The fire chief said it could take time to fully identify them.

The American Red Cross said it was helping seven people displaced by the fire by providing temporary housing, food, clothing and other emergency supplies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.