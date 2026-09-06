Citing recent ICE arrests, Passaic, N.J. postpones annual Mexican Independence Day Parade

The Mexican Independence Day Parade in Passaic, a major cultural tradition in New Jersey, is on hold.

The parade, which is usually held toward the end of September, has been postponed, with officials citing concerns about recent arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The decision is disappointing residents and business owners.

For more than three decades, the parade has been one of Garden State's largest celebrations of Mexican culture.

"It's a celebration for food, music, to have a good time, and celebrate your culture," said Martin Martinez, who recently visited Passaic.

But this year, that tradition is on pause. Organizers announced the parade has been postponed indefinitely, out of a commitment to protecting the safety of community members.

Passaic officials blame a surge in arrests in the area by ICE since the start of the summer.

"You can't do nothing. You can't do much. You stay home and pray that ICE don't pick you up," Martinez said.

All those people staying home to avoid ICE has been hard on businesses in Passaic's "Little Mexico" neighborhood, and downtown. CBS News New York stopped by the Passaic Jewelry Exchange on Main Avenue, where owners say foot traffic has plummeted in recent months.

"Some people are scared to come out, and it's been really affecting local business in the area in a negative way," Peter Sahdou said.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, who rode a horse in the parade two years ago, said he's saddened by the decision to postpone, saying in a statement, "There is a great deal of concern within my community, as well as fear, anxiety and hurt. I understand the decision that was made by the organizers of this parade."

Passaic officials said because the parade was postponed, not canceled, there is still a chance it will be rescheduled for later in the year.