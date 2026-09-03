ICE agents arrest driver after 2-car crash in North Brunswick, N.J.

A driver trying to get away from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Wednesday morning crashed in New Jersey.

Police say ICE agents arrested the driver following a foot chase after the vehicle they were driving struck another vehicle on Route 130 in North Brunswick.

A witness recorded video showing individuals who appear to be ICE agents on the scene. One of the vehicles sustained heavy damage to its front end.

Police also said federal agents had initially stopped that driver before they sped through a red light and crashed into the second vehicle, which, sources say, was transporting the wife of East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen.

Cohen refused comment on the incident, saying only that he was tending to his wife.

Police say both occupants of that vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

North Brunswick police stress they were not involved in the federal operation and what they call the attempted motor vehicle stop.

"North Brunswick police officers became involved only after the motor vehicle crash occurred, responding to the scene to address the crash and related public safety matters," the department said in a statement.

CBS News New York reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but did not immediately hear back.