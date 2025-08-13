Suspect shot during DEA operation in Parsippany, N.J.

A suspect was shot Wednesday morning while Drug Enforcement Administration agents were executing a search warrant in Parsippany, N.J., authorities said.

It happened at around 7:15 a.m. near Kingston Road and Route 202.

"DEA and its federal partners were executing a court authorized search warrant this morning in Parsippany, NJ when shots were fired. One suspect was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No agents were injured as a result," said Cheryl Ortiz, special agent in charge of the New Jersey Field Division. "This incident is now under investigation and DEA will have no other statements."

"The situation has been resolved, and there is no danger to the public," Parsippany Police said on social media.

Several local roads in the area were closed while the operation took place, and some residents nearby were asked to stay in their homes until they were contacted by law enforcement.

It remains unclear what federal agents were looking for.

