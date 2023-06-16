See it: New Jersey police officer saves child from getting pinned between SUVs

PARK RIDGE, N.J. -- A New Jersey police officer was caught on camera saving a child from getting pinned between two SUVs.
Park Ridge Police posted the video on Facebook on Thursday.
Officer Mike Stallone, who is assigned to keep kids safe at West Ridge Elementary School, jumps into action, grabbing the child as an SUV begins backing up.
It happened last week during school drop-off.
CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.
