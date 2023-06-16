Watch CBS News
See it: New Jersey police officer saves child from getting pinned between SUVs

PARK RIDGE, N.J. -- A New Jersey police officer was caught on camera saving a child from getting pinned between two SUVs.

Park Ridge Police posted the video on Facebook on Thursday.

Police and school districts have been working together to assign Class III Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEO IIIs) to keep kids safe at school. Mike Stallone (SLEO III) is newly assigned to West Ridge Elementary School. Mike's quick actions prevented a child from being seriously injured last week. Mike quickly recognized that a child could be pinned between two cars during school drop off and jumped in to help. We salute Mike Stallone for his valiant act.

Officer Mike Stallone, who is assigned to keep kids safe at West Ridge Elementary School, jumps into action, grabbing the child as an SUV begins backing up.

It happened last week during school drop-off.

