Parents, students, teachers rally for improved education equity

NEW YORK - There was a rally Tuesday over education in New York City schools.

Hundreds of parents, students, and teachers - joined elected leaders at City Hall Park -- calling for improving education equity for all families.

They say too many families are struggling to find high-quality schools for their children, and families living in historically undeserved communities need better options including public charter schools run by leaders of color.

"This isn't a war on boroughs. This is a war on making sure our families have choices, and our parents can choose where they want to send their kids," said Assemblyman Brian Cunningham.

Those rallying are also demanding the cap be lifted on the number of charter schools that can open in New York State.