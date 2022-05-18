Watch CBS News
Watch Paramount Upfronts afterparty streaming live at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News New York

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Upfront Week is one of the most exciting times for broadcast networks, and ever year some of the industry's biggest players gather to present their new and current shows hitting the airwaves this year

Wednesday night, our parent company Paramount will have its upfront at the iconic Carnegie Hall, followed by an afterparty. 

We'll have more on the event coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6, and we'll stream the afterparty live at 6:30 p.m. on CBS News New York

May 18, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

