"Parade" revival celebrates opening night on Broadway

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Thursday was opening night for the revival "Parade" on Broadway.

The musical, based on a true story, stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond.

Platt plays Leo Frank, who was wrongly convicted of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Marietta, Georgia,  in 1913. The musical explores antisemitism in the South.

The cast hit the red carpet ahead of their performance Thursday night.

Platt and Diamond spoke to CBS2 about the importance of telling this story at this moment.

"It feels, unfortunately, very urgent and relevant and contemporary in a way that we didn't expect," Platt said.

"What's kind weird is that we've become actor-activists in this way that we both like and love," Diamond said.

Self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi protesters confronted theatregoers in line to see "Parade" ahead of their first preview performance in February.

"Parade" is on stage at the Bernard Jacobs Theatre through Aug. 6.  

First published on March 16, 2023 / 8:49 PM

