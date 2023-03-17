"Parade" revival celebrates opening night on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Thursday was opening night for the revival "Parade" on Broadway.

The musical, based on a true story, stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond.

Platt plays Leo Frank, who was wrongly convicted of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Marietta, Georgia, in 1913. The musical explores antisemitism in the South.

READ MORE: "Parade" cast, creators are telling their story "with more love" in wake of neo-Nazi demonstration

The cast hit the red carpet ahead of their performance Thursday night.

Platt and Diamond spoke to CBS2 about the importance of telling this story at this moment.

"It feels, unfortunately, very urgent and relevant and contemporary in a way that we didn't expect," Platt said.

"What's kind weird is that we've become actor-activists in this way that we both like and love," Diamond said.

RELATED STORY: Patrons of Broadway musical "Parade" targeted by Neo-Nazis

Self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi protesters confronted theatregoers in line to see "Parade" ahead of their first preview performance in February.

"Parade" is on stage at the Bernard Jacobs Theatre through Aug. 6.