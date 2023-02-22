Patrons of Broadway musical "Parade" targeted by Neo-Nazis

NEW YORK -- Theater goers were antagonized Tuesday night by antisemitic protesters outside the new Broadway musical "Parade," which aims to shed light on that very issue.

As CBS2 found out, the protest only fueled determination that the show must go on.

As the cast of the musical bowed for its first curtain call, outside before the show, it was a much different story.

Video shows self-proclaimed "Neo-Nazis" walking down the ticket line mocking patrons for attending the musical, and trying to hand them antisemitic materials.

The musical dramatizes the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was lynched by a mob based on false accusations of murder, amid the antisemitic fervor of the early 20th century American South.

Theater goers told CBS2 even though there were only a few protesters, the situation was scary.

Meanwhile, the show's producers and stars said what happened Tuesday night shows just how important this musical is.

"It was definitely very ugly and scary, but a wonderful reminder of why we're telling this particular story and how special and powerful art and, particularly, theater can be," actor Ben Platt said.

"Gut reaction is that it's outrageous and infuriating. I certainly believe that 'Parade' was targeted," said Howard Sherman, U.S. columnist for The Stage in London. "As shocking as it is that 100 years later this story needs to be told, we have to tell it, we have to keep telling it, and we have to keep telling every possible story to make people aware of the degree of racism, of antisemitism, that is leveled in this country."

The Anti-Defamation League said the protest should only further motivate the talented cast and crew to "keep fighting for good."

"Parade," starring Platt and Micaela Diamond, is holding a limited 24-week run at the Bernard Jacobs Theatre.