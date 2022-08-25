Watch CBS News
Paint a garbage truck: DSNY seeking artists to spruce up the fleet

NEW YORK - A New York tradition supporting New York's Strongest is back. 

The Department of Sanitation is looking for artists to spruce up the fleet. 

The volunteers will be tasked with transforming 46,000-pound garbage trucks into works of art. 

screengrab-00006.jpg
CBS2

They are especially looking for design encouraging recycling. 

Proposals must be in by Sept. 18. Trucks will be painted in late September and early October. 

To submit your design, CLICK HERE

First published on August 25, 2022 / 6:20 PM

