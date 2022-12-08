Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured in Queens stabbing

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double stabbing in Queens that left one man dead on Wednesday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in Ozone Park.

Police say the victim died after being stabbed twice in the chest.

Another person was slashed in the leg and is expected to survive.

Both men are believed to be in their 20s.

Police have not said what led up to the violence, and no arrests have been made.

