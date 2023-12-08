Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oxford High School shooter was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole, more than two years after four people were killed and seven others were injured.

The shooter, who was 15 at the time of the incident, appeared for his sentencing hearing nearly three months after Judge Kwamé Rowe announced that he could be eligible for life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Families and victims arrived at the courtroom just before 9 a.m., and Madisyn Baldwin's mom, Nicole Beausoleil, was the first victim to speak.

She spoke about Madisyn's intelligence, her contagious smile, and how she gave Beausoleil the courage to be strong. Beausoleil also addressed the teen, without saying his name, and said "I don't wish death upon you, that would be too easy. I hope the thoughts consume you and they replay over and over in your head."

Buck Myre, Tate's father, spoke next, saying he and his wife are working on figuring out how to save their marriage and their family following the death of his son.

"I will tell you this," said Myre. "We are miserable. We miss Tate. Our family has a permanent hole in it that can never be fixed. Ever.

Tate's brother Trent spoke next, and when referring to the shooter, he said, "He took the selfish action of taking four lives away. He took four kids' opportunities to grow into incredible young men and women, and he should never have the opportunity to see the light."

Craig Shilling, Justin's dad, said "The act of taking another human being's life is not only exasperating but extremely selfish and unjust. I believe that once an individual crosses the boundaries of basic humanism and admittedly maliciously kills another person, that individual should meet the same fate."

Justin's mother, Jill Soave spoke about her grieving process, her trauma and rage, and told the judge, "Please sentence the shooter to life without the possibility of parole."

Hana St. Juliana's sister, Reina, and then her father Steve spoke next. "He purposely murdered my daughter Hannah and three other children in order to make himself feel better," said Steve. " I want to make my position regarding the defendant's sentencing and his future very clear. There can be no forgiveness...There is absolutely nothing that the defendant can do to earn my forgiveness."

Several other victims followed and made their impact statements.

In October 2022, he pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021, tragic incident that took the lives of students Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, and Hana St. Juliana.

He was charged with 24 counts, including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In addition to the shooter facing criminal charges, his parents are also behind bars.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each facing involuntary manslaughter after they were accused of not getting their son the necessary help, buying him the gun, and not taking him home after school officials expressed concern over his drawings days before the shooting.

The parents were granted separate trials last month after claiming that it was necessary to "avoid prejudice" and to "promote fairness."

Since the shooting, the Oxford Community Schools district and its staff have been hit with lawsuits and community members demanding accountability.

READ: Oxford students' powerful plea for accountability goes viral amid calls for action after tragic shooting

A firm hired to conduct a third-party investigation into the events leading up to the shooting found that the shooter "was not identified as a threat because individuals at Oxford High School failed to recognize on November 30, 2021, that the Shooter's conduct, statements, and drawings suggested that he might cause physical harm at the school."

The 572-page report from Guidepost Solutions also says all levels of Oxford Community Schools "bear responsibility" and failed to provide a safe environment for students.