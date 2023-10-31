Independent investigation report released on Oxford High School shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - An independent investigation report on the deadly shooting at Oxford High School was released Monday night.

The 572-page report from Guidepost Solutions concluded that the shooter "was not identified as a threat because individuals at Oxford High School failed to recognize on November 30, 2021, that the Shooter's conduct, statements, and drawings suggested that he might cause physical harm at the school."

However, the report says all levels of Oxford Community Schools "bear responsibility" and failed to provide a safe environment for students.

Read the full report below:

The report comes over a year after the firm was hired to investigate the events leading up to the shooting that left four students dead -- Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling. Six other students and one teacher were injured.

The shooter, who attended the high school at the time, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder and terrorism. A judge ruled that he could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and are awaiting trial in January.