Judge to announce Friday decision in Oxford High School shooter's Miller hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe will announce Friday his decision on the sentencing guidelines of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

Rowe is expected to make his announcement at 9 a.m. CBS News Detroit will have live coverage of the announcement.

CBS News Detroit will be joined in studio by defense attorneys Lillian Diallo and Terry Johnson to break down Rowe's decision.

The last time the shooter appeared in court was on Aug. 18 for closing arguments. During that fourth and final day of the Miller hearing, psychiatrist Dr. Lisa Anacker testified for the prosecution and was the only witness to testify.

The shooter's sentencing date will be in-person and is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 9 a.m.

