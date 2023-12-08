Watch CBS News
Family of Oxford school shooting victims speak during teen's sentencing

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole
Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole 13:28

(CBS DETROIT) - The family members of the victims in the Oxford High School shooting spoke during the teen's sentencing on Friday. 

In Michigan, victims are able to speak in court, and several victims shared statements, including family members of the four students who were killed. 

You can watch the statements here:

Family of Hana St. Juliana

Family of Oxford High School shooting victim Hana St. Juliana delivers impact statements 19:14

Family of Tate Myre

Family of Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre delivers impact statements 16:45

Father of Justin Shilling

Father of Oxford High School shooting victim Justin Shilling delivers impact statement 13:07

Mother of Justin Shilling

Mother of Oxford High School shooting victim Justin Shilling delivers impact statement 06:41

Shooting survivor Kylie Ossege

Oxford High School shooting survivor Kylie Ossege delivers impact statement 15:46

First published on December 8, 2023 / 4:59 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

