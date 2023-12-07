Oxford High School shooter to be sentenced Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oxford High School shooter will be sentenced Friday in the November 2021 shooting deaths of four students.

CBS News Detroit will stream live coverage of the sentencing beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. Victims will have the opportunity to provide statements at the sentencing hearing.

In September, Oakland County Judge Kwamé Rowe announced that the shooter could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In December 2021, the shooter was charged with 24 counts, including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooter pled guilty on Oct. 24, 2022.

Throughout Friday, CBS News Detroit will be joined in studio by defense attorneys Lillian Diallo, Sanford Schulman and Terry Johnson.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV