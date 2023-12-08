Michigan officials react to sentencing of Oxford High School shooter

(CBS DETROIT) - More than two years after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School, the shooter has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The shooter appeared for his sentencing hearing on Friday, Dec. 8, a year after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including murder and terrorism.

In response to the hearing, Michigan officials have issued statements:

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen MacDonald:

"Today is about victims. Today we learned their names. Their faces. We heard their voices. The sheer force of destruction, violence, trauma and murder the shooter caused that day did not stop at the doorway of Oxford High School. It was carried through the doors and out into the community. We cannot understand. But we can give them the grace and dignity they deserve by listening.""Today cannot be the end of this story. We all have a responsibility to Hana, Madisyn, Justin, and Tate to act. We cannot stand by and watch as these tragedies continue. We are not helpless, and I will do everything in my power to prevent the next shooting."



Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter:

"Today won't mark the end of the indescribable anguish and pain felt by the families and friends of Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Schilling, as well as the extended Oxford community. The life sentence delivered by Judge Kwame Rowe closes one phase of accountability and I hope it will allow the memories of those four bright lights to shine the way toward further healing, understanding, and commitment to protecting our children."



Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard:

"I applaud Judge Rowe for doing the courageous thing - the appropriate thing – on behalf of the victims of these horrible crimes. By his actions on Nov. 30, 2021, and his own statements, this defendant deliberately carried out his cold-hearted, evil, and brutal plan and was excited about killing his fellow students. He said he was prepared to spend the rest of his life in prison. It is appropriate that the system granted his wish. I hope the families of Tate, Hana, Madisyn and Justin, and the other victims of this defendant can now take one more step forward in processing this unthinkable tragedy. I have ordered my team to transfer him as soon as possible to the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections where he will spend the rest of his life."