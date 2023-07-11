Outrage grows following killing of Staten Island deli owner Baseem Khateeb

NEW YORK -- Outrage is building over the killing of a Staten Island deli owner in an attempted robbery.

At a prayer service on Tuesday, friends and family not only pleaded for an arrest but questioned officials over why these tragedies keep repeating.

There was inconsolable grief outside Noor Al-Islam Mosque, where a community full of hurt came to say its goodbyes.

"This man is 36 years old. Today is his birthday. Last year, this day at this time, me and him were going to look for a cake. ... His children ... he didn't deserve this," said Hazem Al Asad, who was a business partner with victim Baseem Khateeb.

Khateeb was the owner of Manor Deli and Convenience Store.

On Saturday evening, he was shot and killed by two men in a botched robbery attempt. Police are still searching for them.

At his prayer service, family, business partners, and fellow deli owners confronted state leaders who came to pay their respects.

"The reason why to me this keeps happening, is because the city fell off the last few years," business partner Zaher Hameed said.

They were asking why there aren't more protections for workers.

"We will do everything we can do to change that so they face harsher penalties," state Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said.

Khateeb left behind two young children and a grieving widow.

"My kids, they are asking every time, 'Where is baba? I want to go to baba's store,'" Khadijeh Abu Abed said.

His wife said the family moved to the U.S. from Jordan in search of the American dream.

But that's all it was -- a dream.

"I will travel. I will not stay. I cannot stay," Abed said.

The family said it plans to bury Khateeb back home in Jordan.

They, too, will be moving back, too heartbroken to return.