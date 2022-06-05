Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention kicks off from Intrepid Museum

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people are taking part in an overnight walk in Manhattan in the fight against suicide.

The Out of the Darkness Walk kicked off from the Intrepid Museum on the West Side on Saturday night.

As CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports, the walk takes place in one night with one goal -- stop suicide.

"This is for a brother, my brother Jonathan," said a participant named Ben.

Ten years ago, Ben lost his brother to suicide. Saturday marks his second Out of the Darkness Walk and says his team raised more than $35,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"This foundation supports so many survivors of suicide," Ben said.

"Our mission is to save lives and really bring hope to those who have been affected by suicide," said Bob Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Gebbia says this walk does exactly that – brings hope.

Nicole Ryan, participating in her tenth walk, shares she lost a friend to suicide and she too struggles. For her, this walk is everything.

"There's no stigma. You might feel alone on your darkest days, but you're surrounded by people that relate," she said.

Eighteen hundred people will walk 18 miles Saturday night. Most wear honor beads, a symbol of why they walk.

"My godbrother and I lost somebody that I love," said Roland Brown, of Cambria Heights.

He also wears a permanent reminder of his godbrother, Matthew Goldburn -- a tattoo.

"It says 'love' and upside down it says 'pain' and that's for him," Brown said.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu was the honor bead ceremony speaker and participated in the walk, wearing green beads to symbolize a personal struggle.

"I attempted suicide seven years ago, and there are so many people who are suffering from mental illness in silence, and so we need to talk about depression and bipolar and everything else and just normalize it because we're not alone," Hsu said.

This walk out of the darkness is a testament to that very fact -- you are not alone, there is hope and help.

This year's Out of the Darkness Walk will raise more than $2.5 million for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. The money gets invested in research, education, advocacy and support.

CBS2 is a proud sponsor of the walk.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). You can also text the word "TALK" to 741-741.