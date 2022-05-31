Vandals smash statues at Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Lower East Side

NEW YORK -- Vandals struck a church on the Lower East Side, and the Archdiocese of New York is calling it a hate crime.

Photos show damaged statues at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish on Stanton Street.

.@CardinalDolan using a rosary given to him during visit to Ukraine as he prays at a vandalized shrine to Our Lady of Fatima on the Lower East Side. He says there is a “tsunami of wickedness” in the world and the faithful need to stay strong. More at 11 @CBSNewYork #CBS2 pic.twitter.com/WoeeetPyZ0 — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) May 31, 2022

The church says someone scaled a 10-foot fence on May 17 and smashed and beheaded numerous statues of children at a shrine dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima.

"It's a very important shrine here on the Lower East Side, so it's devastating. People were crying. People were so upset," said Tom McNamara, a priest at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan visited the parish Tuesday evening and, joined by about 50 people, prayed the rosary.

"This is just the continual tsunami of evil and wickedness that's going on in the world," he said. "It's chilling."

No arrests have been made.