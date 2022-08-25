Bronx community gathers to denounce increased violence after off-duty officer attacked on the street

NEW YORK - The community is coming together Thursday evening to denounce increased violence in the Bronx.

It comes days after an off-duty NYPD officer was robbed and assaulted.

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the protestors are demanding safer streets, not only for citizens but law enforcement as well.

"There's more, more violence. We are not secure. We are not feeling secure. When a police officer is not secure, how can we be secure? We are demonstrating against this, because maybe I will be next, maybe someone will be next," one person said.

Tuesday, off-duty NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury went for a job on Olmstead Avenue when he was attacked by three men near the Turnbull Avenue intersection. The 48-year-old was hit in the head and knocked unconscious. Authorities say the thieves took off in a black Honda sedan with his cellphone, keys and wallet.

Chowdhury has been with the NYPD for 18 years and normally patrols the Central Park precinct, but this incident happened near his home, while he was off duty, in a normally quiet neighborhood.

Police say he suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. He remains in critical but stable condition at Jacobi Hospital. Chowdhury has since regained consciousness, and is able to speak to doctors and his wife.

Police believe the suspects in this brutal incident are also wanted for 19 other robberies. The search to find them continues.

