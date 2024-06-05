OSHA issues new regulations for fire departments. Here's why Long Island volunteer firefighters are pushing back.

Why firefighters on Long Island are burning mad about new federal guidelines

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has proposed big changes for fire departments, and firefighters on Long Island are burning mad.

Volunteer firefighters warn the proposed changes will impact safety and local taxes.

Long Islanders are proud of their 180 volunteers fire departments, saving taxpayers billions, but those who give their time and risk their lives are sounding an alarm. They call the new safety document from OSHA a one-sized directive that doesn't fit all departments.

"They painted every fire department in the United States with one broad brush, OK, without talking to everybody," said Donald Corkery, president of the Association of Fire Districts of the State of New York.

New York volunteer firefighters say the new requirements, like doubling basic training from 150 to 300 hours, will turn away new recruits.

"This is unnecessary. It's a solution in search of a problem," said Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth.

"We're trying our best to keep recruitment up, and this is like a bombshell," Corkery said.

The proposed changes will also increase required classes for chiefs; some courses are not even offered in New York. It also shortens the lifespan of firetrucks.

"If OSHA moves forward with these regulations, communities will have to make some tough decisions. Will they have close doors of a volunteer fire department? Increase taxes?" said Eugene Perry, with the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

Firefighters say they feel unheard, and they're asking members of Congress to intervene and exempt volunteer fire departments.

OSHA defends changes as necessary updates to "outdated and incomplete" standards

OSHA says the first changes in more than 40 years are needed because current standards are "outdated and incomplete" and "do not address the full range of hazards facing emergency responders" needed to ensure emergency workers "get the protections they deserve."

In a statement, an OSHA spokesperson said:

"OSHA has issued a notice of proposed rulemaking with a goal of improving safety for all emergency responders who so bravely serve their communities. OSHA's intent in proposing this rule is to better protect emergency responders from respiratory diseases, cancers, and other hazards that have plagued this group of heroic workers and caused tragedy for them and their families. It is not OSHA's intent to finalize a rule that undermines public safety of any community. "We have taken steps during the rulemaking process to consider the economic impact on fire departments across the country. OSHA crafted this proposal with the benefit of input on regulatory text from an advisory committee that includes the National Volunteer Fire Council and the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the United States Fire Administration, and the National Fire Protection Association. "OSHA continues to ask questions of stakeholders about the proposal and its impact on emergency response organizations and emergency responders. We have extended the public comment period until July 22, and a multi-day public hearing is being planned with virtual participation capability to allow more stakeholders from around the country to provide input. "Federal OSHA's rulemaking will not change individual state discretion regarding coverage of volunteers in any way. Our intent is to use the information we gather during our rulemaking not only to improve our own standard but also to help better inform the States as they each decide how to address the issue of whether and/or how volunteer emergency responders will be covered. "Information is also available at the Emergency Response Rulemaking page."