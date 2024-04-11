Volunteers wanted: Long Island fire departments to hold open houses as part of recruiting effort
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- There is a renewed effort on Long Island to find more volunteer firefighters amid a shortage.
Thursday, firefighters gathered at the Plainview Fire Department to kick off a recruiting effort.
According to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, the past several years have been especially challenging with less members and more calls. They say a decade ago, there were 20,000 more volunteers.
Now, they're trying to change that trend.
"There's a job for everybody in the volunteer fire service. I'm 65 years old. I still am an active interior firefighter," said Eugene Perry, first vice president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.
"A sense of community, a sense of brotherhood and the ability to serve your community with pride," EMT Colby Kusinitz said.
"You learn skills here that will carry over into your everyday life," firefighter Kevin Lombardi said.
Fire departments to hold open houses for RecruitNY weekend
This weekend, fire departments across New York state will hold open houses.
The following departments on Long Island will be participating:
Nassau County
- Plainview Fire Department
- Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department
- Port Washington Fire Department
- Carle Place Fire Department
- Williston Park
- Wantagh Fire Department
- Great Neck Vigilant Fire Company
- Garden City Fire Department
- North Merrick Fire Department
- Sea Cliff Fire Department
- Levittown Fire Department
- Bellmore Fire Department
- Baldwin Fire Department
- Freeport Fire Department Hose Company #3
- Mineola Fire Department
- South Hempstead Fire Department
Suffolk County
- Holbrook Fire Department
- Mastic Fire Department
- Sayville Fire Department
- Stony Brook Fire Department
- Setauket Fire Department
- St. James Fd.
- Northport Fire Department
- Islip Terrace Fire Department
- Copiague Fire Department
- Gordon Heights Fire Department
- Eastport Fire Department
- Central Islip Fire Department
- East Marion Fire Department
- North Patchogue Fire Department
Over a dozen departments in New York's northern suburbs are participating, as well.
A full list of participating fire departments, including dates and additional information, can be found on RecruitNY's website.