Volunteers wanted: Long Island fire departments to hold open houses as part of recruiting effort

Do you want to be a volunteer firefighter? Check out recruiting events on Long Island

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- There is a renewed effort on Long Island to find more volunteer firefighters amid a shortage.

Thursday, firefighters gathered at the Plainview Fire Department to kick off a recruiting effort.

According to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York, the past several years have been especially challenging with less members and more calls. They say a decade ago, there were 20,000 more volunteers.

Now, they're trying to change that trend.

"There's a job for everybody in the volunteer fire service. I'm 65 years old. I still am an active interior firefighter," said Eugene Perry, first vice president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

"A sense of community, a sense of brotherhood and the ability to serve your community with pride," EMT Colby Kusinitz said.

"You learn skills here that will carry over into your everyday life," firefighter Kevin Lombardi said.

Fire departments to hold open houses for RecruitNY weekend

This weekend, fire departments across New York state will hold open houses.

The following departments on Long Island will be participating:

Nassau County

Plainview Fire Department

Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department

Port Washington Fire Department

Carle Place Fire Department

Williston Park

Wantagh Fire Department

Great Neck Vigilant Fire Company

Garden City Fire Department

North Merrick Fire Department

Sea Cliff Fire Department

Levittown Fire Department

Bellmore Fire Department

Baldwin Fire Department

Freeport Fire Department Hose Company #3

Mineola Fire Department

South Hempstead Fire Department

Suffolk County

Holbrook Fire Department

Mastic Fire Department

Sayville Fire Department

Stony Brook Fire Department

Setauket Fire Department

St. James Fd.

Northport Fire Department

Islip Terrace Fire Department

Copiague Fire Department

Gordon Heights Fire Department

Eastport Fire Department

Central Islip Fire Department

East Marion Fire Department

North Patchogue Fire Department

Over a dozen departments in New York's northern suburbs are participating, as well.

A full list of participating fire departments, including dates and additional information, can be found on RecruitNY's website.