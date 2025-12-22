Watch CBS News
Kearny, N.J. man in deadly bow and arrow shooting faces murder charges and more

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

A Kearny man faces a host of charges after allegedly fatally shooting another man with a bow and arrow over the weekend. 

Oscar Feijoo, 44, is accused of fatally shooting Pablo Criollo, 45, of Harrison. 

Criollo was shot with the arrow at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday near Kearny Avenue and Johnston Avenue. A witness described seeing the arrow in his back. He was rushed to University Hospital in Newark where he later died. 

Feijoo was identified as a person of interest by police, and barricaded himself inside his home when authorities tried to contact him, prosecutors said. That brought out the Hudson County SWAT team. 

Prosecutors say Feijoo then went on to light several fires inside his home, causing a large fire. He was eventually taken into custody while armed with several knives at around 1 p.m. Sunday, prosecutors said. 

Feijoo faces murder, weapons, and arson charges. 

It's still not clear what led up to the deadly shooting. 

