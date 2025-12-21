Police standoff follows alleged deadly bow-and-arrow shooting in Kearny, N.J. Here's what we know.

Police say they were called to a home in Kearny, New Jersey, on Saturday night after receiving a report that a man fatally shot another man with a bow and arrow.

The deadly incident was part of a bizarre chain of events that unfolded near Kearny Avenue and Johnston Avenue at around 7 p.m. Following the alleged shooting, the suspect then barricaded himself in a home before setting fire to it, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Firefighters worked to put out the fire, which video shows spewed heavy flames.

Here's the latest on the investigation

Prosecutors say it all started Saturday night when a man was found dead on Kearny Avenue after being struck by a sharp object. They said they were able to quickly identify the person of interest who had barricaded himself in the home.

SWAT teams were called out, but it wasn't until Sunday afternoon that police say the man, armed with knives, walked out of the home and was taken into custody.

What exactly led up to the deadly attack is still unclear. The Hudson County Prosecutors Office is continuing its investigation.

Witnesses describe what they saw and heard

The demands of the SWAT team members ordering the suspect to come out of the home echoed throughout the area early Sunday morning.

"I heard the guy yelling out, 'I can't come out!' or 'I can't do that!' and then they were like 'Come out. We're here to help you,'" witness Rebecca Szymanski said.

John Kalicki said it was around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when he saw a man on the ground in front of a liquor and grocery store, before calling police.

"When I first came here, he was laying there and it sounded like he was snoring. I thought he was sleeping. Then, when I came out the second time, he wasn't snoring or nothing. That's when I saw the arrow in his back," Kalicki said.

"It's just such a quiet, quaint little neighborhood"

Neighbors like Isabel Abreu and her 9-year-old daughter were told to shelter in place throughout the ordeal.

"It's just scary, mostly because of her. This has never happened. It's just such a quiet, quaint little neighborhood," Abreu said.

Others said they were shocked by the incident, especially with it happening just days before Christmas.

"Coming home from work, imagine something like that? It's just very heartbreaking," Szymanski said.

"A little scary for being Kearny. Kearny is a good area," Newark resident Janny Nieves added.