Country star Orville Peck will go unmasked in Broadway's "Cabaret"

Country star Orville Peck will go unmasked when he makes his Broadway debut in the revival of "Cabaret."

He will be stepping into the role of the Emcee on March 31. Current star Adam Lambert departs on March 29.

"It's not about me, it's about the story"

Peck is known for his signature eye mask, but for this new role, he will debut a new look.

"I'm not going to have my mask on. It's not about me, it's about the story, and so I wouldn't do it for just anything, but it was never even a question for me," he said.

Orville Peck attends the 38th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert at Carnegie Hall on March 3, 2025 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House US

The trailblazing country crooner says he thinks his signature cowboy swagger will fit right in at Broadway's Kit Kat Club.

"I think the sort of idea of the light and the shade," Peck said. "I think there's a few sort of cowboy characters in the show, honestly, because I think the energy and the spirit of the cowboy is to be yourself, oneself."

"It makes me very proud to be openly who I am"

Peck calls the representation on Broadway "so beautiful."

"It makes me very proud to be openly who I am, and I think our production especially, there are so many people in this cast that are unapologetically themselves. You feel it," he said.

Also new to the production is two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, who is taking over the role of Sally Bowles.

"The second I met this man – so real and down to earth," Noblezada said.

Peck's red-hot career was supercharged with help from stars like Willie Nelson, Kylie Minogue and Elton John, who all appeared on Peck's third and most recent album, "Stampede."

"It definitely gave me a lot of confidence just in myself that I feel like I belonged in the room finally," he said.

"Cabaret" opened on Broadway in April 2024 and is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre.