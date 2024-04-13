Police arrest suspect in vicious Rockland County stabbing

RAMAPO, N.Y. -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a vicious stabbing in Rockland County.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department says 23-year-old Elijah Dean, of New City, was taken into custody Saturday and charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The attack happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday outside the victim's home in the Trailside Place neighborhood of New City.

Police say the victim, an Orthodox Jewish man, was in his driveway, removing items from his car, when Dean allegedly attacked him, stabbing him multiple times, including in the head and neck.

The victim's wife heard him screaming and found him outside, covered in blood.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he had to undergo surgery.

Police say the victim is still hospitalized in serious condition, but he is expected to survive.

Dean was arraigned Saturday evening. Bail was set at $1 million cash or $5 million fully secured bond. The judge also issued a stay-away order. Dean is due back in court on April 18.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.