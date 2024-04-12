Man stabbed repeatedly outside his home in Rockland County, N.Y.

RAMAPO, N.Y. -- An intense search is underway in a quiet New York neighborhood where an Orthodox Jewish man was viciously attacked outside his home.

Ramapo Police said the man was repeatedly stabbed while he removed items from his car after returning to his home in Trailside Place, a neighborhood in the New City section where many newer residents are Orthodox Jewish.

The man's wife heard his screams outside and found him covered in blood. His injuries were serious enough to require surgery and he was listed in stable condition.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Busy taking bags from the vehicle and then suddenly turns around, and you have somebody standing there, stabbing you in the neck, or wherever. It's absolutely an insane and frightening situation," said Yossi Gestetner, of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council.

Sources said the suspect fled the scene, but a person of interest was located. Police said they were cooperative with investigators and released after being detained and interviewed.

"I'm hopeful and confident that law enforcement will continue to pursue this until this is solved," said Gestetner.

Investigators anticipate speaking with the victim at some point, which will help get a description of the suspect.

They're also looking into possible motives for the attack, including if it was random.