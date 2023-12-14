Original manuscript of "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" on display at New York Historical Society

NEW YORK - A local museum is showcasing an original manuscript of "'Twas The Night Before Christmas."

This piece of Christmas magic has deep roots in New York City.

In the halls of the New York Historical Society, nestled between heroes and history, lies the humble manuscript that has colored our imagination for two centuries. The poem, originally entitled "A Visit From St. Nicholas," is dear to all of our hearts, and now the manuscript written by the author has found its home.

"It's definitely a treasure. So, this particular copy of 'A Visit From St. Nicholas' was written by Clement Clark Moore himself, and he did it for the New York Historical Society," curator Meredith Mann said.

Moore was a native New Yorker who wrote the poem on a snowy winter evening in 1822 in the neighborhood now known as Chelsea.

"He was looking at these ideas that were circulating in New York City. He was looking at this idea of Saint Nicholas. He was looking at some imagery of a sleigh being pulled by reindeer. And he pulled all of that together to create a visit from Saint Nicholas," Mann said.

The likeness of Santa Claus was birthed from Moore's imagination. Our vision of Santa Claus wouldn't be the same if not for this poem that became the standard for how we view this jolly old elf.

"This is a copy of 'A Visit From St. Nicholas' and it's written by Clement Clark Moore himself," Mann said. "It's a beautifully drafted poem and something that gives us direct connection between us in the present day and Clement Clark Moore in the 19th century."

It was first published in 1823, but only after its enthusiastic response did Moore finally take credit for it 15 years later.

"Yeah, Moore was a scholar. You know, he was a professor at the general theological seminary. He was, you know, a classist and so, you know, perhaps it was a little too casual. You know, not academically rigorous," Mann said.

The simple poem was destined to become a holiday favorite. Even today, children sit in awe, eyes wide as they imagine the sound of reindeer hooves on their rooftops. This story is when Santa became real for kids, even centuries ago.

As the nights get colder, this cherished poem helps to keep our hearts warm.