New Jersey officer credited with saving baby taken inside stolen car

ORANGE, N.J. -- An officer in New Jersey is credited with saving a baby who was taken inside a stolen car.

The Essex County sheriff says one of his officers received a report about a vehicle with a baby boy inside.

The car was stolen in the town of Orange near Joyce Street and Scotland Road.

The officer spotted the car a few blocks away, abandoned in the middle of the street.

The baby was found sleeping in the car seat. He was unharmed and was reunited with his father.