New Jersey officer credited with saving baby taken inside stolen car

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ORANGE, N.J. -- An officer in New Jersey is credited with saving a baby who was taken inside a stolen car.

The Essex County sheriff says one of his officers received a report about a vehicle with a baby boy inside.

The car was stolen in the town of Orange near Joyce Street and Scotland Road.

The officer spotted the car a few blocks away, abandoned in the middle of the street.

The baby was found sleeping in the car seat. He was unharmed and was reunited with his father.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 7:07 PM

