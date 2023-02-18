Watch CBS News
Hudson Valley residents question source of "strong, fragrant, persistent" smell in area

Residents report mysterious smell in Hudson Valley area
Residents report mysterious smell in Hudson Valley area 00:17

GOSHEN, N.Y. -- A mysterious smell is turning heads in the Hudson Valley area.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the smell is strongest in Orange County.

Residents described the smell as "strong, fragrant and persistent."

State officials say after taking air readings, nothing harmful has been detected and they will update the community as the investigation continues.

