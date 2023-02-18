Hudson Valley residents question source of "strong, fragrant, persistent" smell in area
GOSHEN, N.Y. -- A mysterious smell is turning heads in the Hudson Valley area.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the smell is strongest in Orange County.
Residents described the smell as "strong, fragrant and persistent."
State officials say after taking air readings, nothing harmful has been detected and they will update the community as the investigation continues.
