Hudson Valley residents question source of "strong, fragrant, persistent" smell in area

GOSHEN, N.Y. -- A mysterious smell is turning heads in the Hudson Valley area.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the smell is strongest in Orange County.

Residents described the smell as "strong, fragrant and persistent."

No imminent public health or environmental threat was detected based on initial air readings taken by DEC. We will continue to update the community as the investigation progresses. — New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation (@NYSDEC) February 18, 2023

State officials say after taking air readings, nothing harmful has been detected and they will update the community as the investigation continues.