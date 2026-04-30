Bronx thieves allegedly stole $1.2 million worth of car parts "like a race car pit crew," DA says

A car theft ring that victimized more than 250 people in the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens has been broken up, the NYPD said Thursday.

The NYPD dubbed the case "Operation Pit Crew" due to the speed and precision with which the alleged thieves operated. The NYPD said that the crew stole car parts and vehicles worth more than $1 million from August 2024 to June 2025.

"It's like you're looking at the 'F1' movie"

"Like a race car pit crew in the dead of night. When I saw some of [the surveillance video footage], it's like you're looking at the 'F1' movie," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said it was all about supply and demand for the alleged thieves.

"These vehicles, mostly Hondas and Toyota sedans and SUVs, were targeted not because their tires and rims were the most valuable, but because they were the most common," Tisch said.

Tires, rims, catalytic converters and vehicles totaling more than $1.2 million sold on Facebook Marketplace, or in person, according to police.

"There are 252 victims. Hard-working New Yorkers," Clark said.

Police said the suspects would stash stolen cars in public garages in the Bronx before and after the thefts, and worked between midnight and 5 a.m. Sometimes they allegedly carried out six thefts a night, police said.

"It was gut wrenching"

One victim said the damage to his car cost $10,000.

"It was gut wrenching. Came out from working all night and then noticing that my tires were gone on the car, and I have no way of getting home," he said.

Sixteen people with alleged ties to the Trinitarios street gang face a 971-count indictment, according to authorities. Most have been arrested and arraigned on charges like auto stripping, grand larceny and conspiracy. Police are still searching for four more. A search of one defendant's home turned up guns, ammo and $116,000 in a suitcase, police said.

If convicted, the suspects face 8-15 years behind bars.

Tisch said auto theft in the Bronx is down 22% so far this year.

The NYPD encourages people to use locking lug nuts on their tires to deter thieves.

"If they see that lug nut, that lock nut, they'll move on to another car," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.