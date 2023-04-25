Watch CBS News
Local News

Opening statements heard in Ed Sheeran's copyright infringement trial

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Ed Sheeran arrives in NYC for copyright trial
Ed Sheeran arrives in NYC for copyright trial 00:56

NEW YORK -- Opening statements begin Tuesday in the trial of pop star Ed Sheeran.

The 32-year-old British singer arrived at court in Manhattan in the morning. He's accused of blatant copyright infringement over Marvin Gaye's hit song "Let's Get It On."

The legal question is whether Sheeran copied that song for his own track "Thinking Out Loud" in 2014.

"I'm here for justice protecting my father's intellectual properties and I'm expecting his name to be honored and his work and his legacy. I want all artists' intellectual property to be protected," said plaintiff Kathryn Griffin-Townsend.

"Like Marvin Gaye sang, let's get it on," plaintiff's attorney Ben Crump added.

Sheeran has denied the allegations. His lawyers plan to defend him by showing that both songs are based on a common chord progression.

CBS2's Dave Carlin will have more on this story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 12:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.