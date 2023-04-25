Opening statements heard in Ed Sheeran's copyright infringement trial

NEW YORK -- Opening statements begin Tuesday in the trial of pop star Ed Sheeran.

The 32-year-old British singer arrived at court in Manhattan in the morning. He's accused of blatant copyright infringement over Marvin Gaye's hit song "Let's Get It On."

The legal question is whether Sheeran copied that song for his own track "Thinking Out Loud" in 2014.

"I'm here for justice protecting my father's intellectual properties and I'm expecting his name to be honored and his work and his legacy. I want all artists' intellectual property to be protected," said plaintiff Kathryn Griffin-Townsend.

"Like Marvin Gaye sang, let's get it on," plaintiff's attorney Ben Crump added.

Sheeran has denied the allegations. His lawyers plan to defend him by showing that both songs are based on a common chord progression.

CBS2's Dave Carlin will have more on this story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.