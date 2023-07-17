Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Nidhi Kumar: Tick safety

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Tick bites don't just happen in the deep woods. In fact, one estimate found most Lyme disease cases happen when people are bitten in their own backyards. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with the latest guidance on how to protect yourself and your family from these tiny pests this summer. 

Kumar shares how to prevent and check for ticks, symptoms of tick bites and clears up confusion over some insect repellants that contain the chemical DEET. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 7:33 AM

