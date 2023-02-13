On Call with Dr. Kumar: Heart attacks, coronary artery disease and more explained

NEW YORK -- February is American Heart Month, and we're focused on improving our cardiovascular health.

For some patients, the many forms of heart disease can be confusing.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to help explain the differences and why exercise is beneficial for all.

First, she covers heart attacks, coronary artery disease and heart failure. She also talks about so-called broken heart syndrome.

Tune in Tuesday morning as CBS2's John Elliott anchors our Love Your Heart event, joined by Dr. Kumar and other live guests. It starts at 6 a.m. during CBS2 News this Morning and runs until 10 a.m.