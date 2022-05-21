Watch CBS News
Police: Omar Bojang, wanted in deadly stray bullet shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay, also suspected in gunpoint robberies

NEW YORK -- There's new information on the search for a suspect in a stray bullet shooting in the Bronx.

Police continue to look for 18-year-old Omar Bojang.

Investigators say he was driving a moped when his passenger, 15-year-old Matthew Godwin, fired shots that struck and killed 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Longwood section of the Bronx.

We have now learned Bojang is also a suspect for two gunpoint robberies on Webster Avenue in the Bronx in April.

Godwin was arrested in a hotel room early Friday morning and pleaded not guilty.

