See the Olympic medal count for the 2026 Winter Games

The United States is fielding its biggest Winter Olympics team ever for the 2026 Games, with 232 athletes going for the gold. The wins started early as Breezy Johnson claimed America's first gold medal of the Games in women's downhill and U.S. figure skaters won gold in the team competition. As the days go on, athletes in other sports have added a growing number of medals to the mix.

Team USA brought home the most medals of any country at the 2024 Summer Olympics, but Norway came out on top in the medal count at the last Winter Games and also holds the all-time record for winter medals.

Here is a look at where the medal count stands as the competition heats up in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the two host cities for the 2026 Winter Olympics in northern Italy.

Overall medal count for the 2026 Winter Olympics

One week into the Games, Norway and Italy topped the overall medal count, but Norway had won more golds.

The chart below is updated hourly with the latest medal count of the 2026 Games. (There are 87 teams taking part in the Winter Olympics; only teams that have won medals are listed.)



Spotlight on Team USA's medal count for the 2026 Olympics

In the first two days after the opening ceremony, Team USA scooped up two medals, both of them gold.

Breezy Johnson won gold in the women's downhill, and American figure skaters won gold in the team event, helped by a dominant performance from Ilia Malinin, who is known as the "Quad God" for executing the most difficult jumps.

Team USA poses with their gold medals after the figure skating team event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 8, 2026. Ashley Landis / AP

On Tuesday, Ben Ogden became the first American man to win an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing since 1976, earning a silver in the sprint. Alex Hall took silver in the freestyle ski, while Jackie Wiles and Paula Moltzan won bronze in the team downhill event. Team USA had a shot at gold in mixed doubles curling, but fell short against Sweden and will go home with silver.

On Wednesday, skier Elizabeth Lemley took gold in moguls and speedskating star Jordan Stolz won gold in the 1,000 meters, setting an Olympic record in the process. Ice dancing duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates won silver after being barely edged out of the top spot.

Thursday brought a silver for snowboarder Chloe Kim in the halfpipe and a bronze for cross-country skier Jessie Diggins.

Historic medal for South America

Brazilian ski racer Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, with a powerful final run in the Olympic giant slalom, won gold and earned South America's first-ever medal at a Winter Games.

Pinheiro Braathen, who comes from a family where his mother is Brazilian and his father is Norwegian, represented Norway until 2023 when he abruptly retired. He returned to the sport in 2024, representing Brazil and since then has accomplished plenty of "firsts" with his new country: first Brazilian Alpine racer to finish on a World Cup podium last year and first-ever World Cup win for the country this season.

What was the medal count for the 2022 Winter Olympics?

At the 2022 Winter Games, Norway took home the most medals, winning 37 in all, including 16 gold.

Next came the ROC, the Russian Olympic Committee team, with a total of 32, followed by Germany with 27 and Canada with 26.

Team USA ranked fifth with 25 medals — nine gold, nine silver and seven bronze.

Who has the most Olympic medals of all time?

While the International Olympic Committee does not compile rankings, the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage does keep a medal tally. It counts one medal for placing first, second or third in an event regardless of how many athletes were on a team.

In the overall medal count from all previous Summer and Winter Games, the U.S. comes out on top with 3,103 medals.

The U.S. is followed in the medal count by the former Soviet Union, which earned 1,204 medals before its breakup in 1991. Germany comes third with 1,091 medals.

The U.S. has also won the most gold medals, with 1,220, according to the Olympic Foundation.

But when it comes to the history of the Winter Olympics alone, the U.S. dips to second place in the medal count behind Norway, a perennial winter sports powerhouse.

Athletes from Norway have taken home a total of 404 medals from past Winter Games. The U.S. has previously won 330, while Germany places third with 286.