U.S. star Jordan Stolz takes silver in 1,500-meter speedskating at Winter Olympics after winning 2 gold medals

American speedskater Jordan Stolz came just short of his third Olympic gold on Thursday, losing out to China's Ning Zhongyan in the men's 1,500-meter race and instead taking silver.

Had Stolz taken first place, the 21-year-old would have become only the second U.S. athlete in history to collect at least three gold medals in any sport during a single Winter Games, decades after American skater Eric Heidan won five gold medals at the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid, New York.

Stolz won gold in the men's 1,000-meter and 500-meter speedskating events this year and set Olympic records in both races. His victory in the former race marked the first medal for an American in that event since 2010. He became the first American since Heidan to medal twice in speedskating when he won the latter race over the weekend.

Jordan Stolz of Team USA competes in the men's 1,500-meter finals at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw

After securing his first gold in the 500-meter, Stolz told CBS News that he expected his next events to be some of his best of the year.

"That's what I'm looking for," Stolz said.

These are Stolz's second Winter Games, after he made his debut in Beijing and won 14th place in the 1,000-meter and 13th place in the 500-meter. Outside of the Olympics, he is the world record-holder for the 1,000-meter speed skate and the reigning two-time World Cup champion in the distance.

Stolz is set to compete in his fourth and final event of the Milan Cortino Games, the mass start, this Saturday.