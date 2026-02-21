Team USA captures record-breaking 11th gold medal at Winter Games

The U.S. Olympic team captured a record-breaking 11th gold medal at the Milano Cortina Winter Games on Saturday, after Kaila Khun, Connor Curran and Chris Lillis won the mixed team aerials title.

The 11th gold breaks the record set at the last Olympics on U.S. soil – in Salt Lake City in 2022, which has long stood as a turning point for a Winter sports program that had struggled over previous decades.

From left, gold medalists Christopher Lillis, Connor Curran and Kaila Kuhn, of the United States, celebrate after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Gregory Bull / AP

The win lifted the U.S. to 30 medals overall for the Olympics. That's second to Norway, which, a day earlier, won its 17th gold medal, setting a Winter Games record.

Team USA could add more gold medals to its tally, including on Sunday when the U.S. men's hockey team takes on Team Canada.

There are 38 more medal events on the program this year than there were in 2002.

Here are some looks and links to the rest of the 11 U.S. gold-medal winners:

Alex Ferreira, freeskiing

American freeskier Alex Ferreira rounds out his Olympic collection with his first gold in Milan. He took silver in Pyeongchang in 2018, and bronze four years ago in Beijing.

Breezy Johnson, Alpine

Her long journey to a gold medal included a knee injury four years ago on the same mountain where she won.

Elizabeth Lemley, moguls

Nicknamed "Lizard," she joins a lexicon of great U.S. moguls skiers, including 2010 champion Hannah Kearney and her teammate, Jaelin Kauf, who now has three silver medals.

Alysa Liu, figure skating

The 20-year-old stepped away after the Beijing Games, rediscovered her love for figure skating and happily claimed the gold medal -- the first for U.S. women since 2002.

Elana Meyers Taylor, bobsled

At her sixth Olympics, she finally broke through, becoming the oldest Winter Olympian to win gold at age 41.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine

The most winning skier of all time cashes in at the Olympics with slalom gold after a tear-stained shutout four years ago.

Jordan Stolz, speedskating (2)

Joined Eric Heiden at Lake Placid in 1980 as only the second man to capture the 500 and 1,000. Goes for a third title Saturday night.

US figure skating team

Liu, Amber Glenn and Ilia Malinin are among the members of a team that brings home a second straight gold; the last one took two years to capture after the Russian doping saga.

U.S. women's hockey team

A tense thriller, highlighted by Hilary Knight's equalizer with 2:04 left, then Megan Keller's winner in overtime.