Team USA's Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf win gold and silver in women's moguls at Winter Olympics

Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf won gold and silver for Team USA in women's freestyle moguls skiing at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday.

Lemley won the eight-skier final with a score of 82.30 points. The 20-year-old from Vail, Colorado, is making her Olympic debut at the Milan Cortina Games.

Kauf repeated as silver medalist with a score of 80.77. The 29-year-old from Alta, Wyoming, also won silver in 2022 in Beijing.

Both of Kauf's parents were professional mogul skiers.

"My mom has always been my biggest hero and role model, just watching how she's just gone at life and done what she's done, pushing the boundaries," she told CBS News ahead of the Games.

Jaelin Kauf and Elizabeth Lemley of Team USA hug each other after their runs in the women's moguls finals at the Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, Feb. 11, 2026. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Perrine Laffont of France, the 2018 gold medalist, took bronze in Wednesday's finals.

Defending champion Jakara Anthony of Australia finished eighth after slipping on the last run of the final.