Police seek suspect in unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect after an unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on a southbound 2 train at the Gun Hill Road subway station in the Olinville section.

Police say the suspect came up to a man who was sitting on the train and hit him with a bag of food.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the face repeatedly before pulling out a knife.

The victim managed to get away. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but police say he refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.