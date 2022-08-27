Watch CBS News
Crime

Police seek suspect in unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD searching for suspect in Bronx subway attack
NYPD searching for suspect in Bronx subway attack 00:28
Surveillance photo of a man accused of attacking someone on a subway in the Bronx.
Police are searching for a suspect after an unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx on Aug. 25, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect after an unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on a southbound 2 train at the Gun Hill Road subway station in the Olinville section.

Police say the suspect came up to a man who was sitting on the train and hit him with a bag of food.

The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the face repeatedly before pulling out a knife.

The victim managed to get away. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but police say he refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 6:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.