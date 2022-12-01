Drivers sought in 2 separate hit-and-runs in Old Bridge

Police in Old Bridge search for drivers in hit-and-runs

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Police in Old Bridge are searching for the drivers in two separate hit-and-runs.

The first happened Monday just before 7:50 p.m. at the Meleta Way Overpass.

Investigators say a woman was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street at the NJ Transit park-and-ride and dragged about 100 feet before the driver took off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.

Investigators released a photo of a black, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck that they believe was involved in the crash.

The second hit-and-run happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says a driver ran over 36-year-old Jason Freeman, of Middletown, multiple times after a fight in a parking lot on Perrine Road.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both investigations are ongoing.