Drivers sought in 2 separate hit-and-runs in Old Bridge
OLD BRIDGE, N.J. -- Police in Old Bridge are searching for the drivers in two separate hit-and-runs.
The first happened Monday just before 7:50 p.m. at the Meleta Way Overpass.
Investigators say a woman was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street at the NJ Transit park-and-ride and dragged about 100 feet before the driver took off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.
Investigators released a photo of a black, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck that they believe was involved in the crash.
The second hit-and-run happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says a driver ran over 36-year-old Jason Freeman, of Middletown, multiple times after a fight in a parking lot on Perrine Road.
Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both investigations are ongoing.
