Long Island's historic Oheka Castle files for bankruptcy

Long Island's historic Oheka Castle estate has filed for bankruptcy.

With its lush gardens, fountain and European ambiance, the 443-acre French-style chateau has been the backdrop for magical moments including weddings, movie shoots, music videos and more. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places and Historic Hotels of America.

"The name itself comes from Otto Herman Kahn. He was the original builder of the castle. It was one of his six summer homes," hotel manager Steven Kessler said.

It has a rich history, which is all part of its charm.

"We became a retreat for sanitation workers from the New York City Department of Sanitation. We also were a school for radio operators in World War II. The last thing we were was Eastern Military Academy," Kessler said.

But the historic treasure, which is also the second largest private estate in the country, is facing financial trouble. Its owner Gary Melius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to court documents, the property owes more than $60 million to creditors.

"Right now, it's really just restructuring of pre-existing debt," Kessler said.

"It's extraordinary"

Oheka Castle hosts over 200 events every year - most of them weddings. Kessler said that will not change.

"You can come here for dinner, anniversary, luxury weddings," Kessler said. "We are open for business. We have all of our events for 2025-2026. Everything is still happening."

Ashley Pastore got married at Oheka Castle in 2023.

"It's every girl's dream to get married at Oheka Castle," she said. "Any excuse we have to go back, we go."

New Yorkers say it's a staple on Long Island, and they want to see it preserved for generations to come - everything from its grand staircase to its formal gardens.

"You could walk into that venue and not need anything. It's extraordinary. You could get married there and not put one decoration up. It's history itself," Pastore said.

"We're always trying to preserve a piece of Gold Coast history, so that others can come and visit us, and experience what it was like to be in the Gatsby era," Kessler said.

Mansion tours are also still available.